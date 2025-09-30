In the past few months, we've seen big-name acts like Olivia Rodrigo and Lucy Dacus cover Fontaines D.C., the Dublin post-punkers who have risen up to become one of the biggest rock bands on the festival landscape. Now, Fontaines D.C. have reached a new landmark in their rise: They have multiple tribute bands who've all popped up in recent months.

Earlier this month, Fontaines C.D. played their very first show at Yardbirds in Grimsby, UK. They were the surprise openers for Kazabian, a Kasabian tribute act, and their lineup includes multiple members of Kazabian. Their show looks pretty fun! The singer wears the right sunglasses! Fontaines C.D. have already booked two shows with Kazabian and the self-explanatory Arctic Monkeyz. Next May, they'll play a Glastonbury tribute festival called Glastonbudget.

They'll have some competition. Another Fontaines D.C. tribute band currently operating in the UK is called Fontaines YC, and their first show was last week. They're playing at the Robin in Wolverhampton next January. Here's what that looks like:

But it’s Nontaines S.C. who claim to be the “the UK’s first and best Fontaines D.C tribute band.” Their debut show was in June and they’ve have been performing around Sheffield. Their next show is Oct. 17 at Amped in Huddersfield and they’ll support the Cure tribute band the Cureables in November. Here's Nontaines:

Good luck, lads.