Tortoise – “Works And Days”

Many years ago, when I was living in Chicago, I was at a child's backyard birthday party, and I was bored as fuck. That shit was ass. It seemed like the people at the house next door were having a way better time. I kept looking over the fence and being like, "Damn, everyone over there looks cooler than everyone over here, and they all seem to be having way more interesting conversations." Someone told me that a member of Tortoise lived next door and that they were having a barbecue, and I spent the whole birthday party sulking, wishing I was at the Tortoise barbecue instead. Well, now we can all be at the Tortoise barbecue, metaphorically speaking.

Tortoise, the '90s post-rock innovators, are about to return with Touch, their first new album in nine years. We've already heard the early tracks "Oganesson" and "Layered Presence." Now, Tortoise have announced some early listening events for the new LP. At independent record stores around the world, you'll be able to hear Touch ahead of time and buy the album nearly a week ahead of its release date; you can find those details here. Also, Tortoise have shared the mellow, jazzy new instrumental "Works And Days." Watch the track's Alan Peoples-directed video below.

Touch is out 10/24 via International Anthem/Nonesuch.