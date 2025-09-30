Jordana – “Like That”

The latest music video from LA-based indie-pop singer-songwriter Jordana threads an interesting needle. In the Alex LaLiberte-directed clip, she plays a news personality type who visits a local hype house to learn the latest dances from a team of influencers. In the process, Jordana manages to make fun of TikTok dances as an institution while introducing a few moves that could potentially become TikTok dances themselves -- a very right-now version of both having and eating cake.

Jordana's new EP Jordanaland is coming later this fall. She also played a newscaster the video for lead single "Still Do." In that one, she was investigating a woman who'd declared herself a sovereign citizen, and she also played the sovereign citizen lady. Jordana's new video for the bright, sparkly "Like That" -- which is not a Future/Kendrick Lamar/Metro Boomin cover -- includes some of its own bloopers, including Jordana complaining that she could never be an actress. On the contrary, she's pretty good at it. Watch the clip below.

The Jordanaland EP is out 11/7 on Grand Jury.