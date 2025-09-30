Speed – “Ain’t My Game”

I was at last week's Turnstile show in Richmond, the one where a sheriff's deputy apparently pepper sprayed some kid in the face. I didn't get pepper-sprayed, though. I didn't even see it happening. That's probably because I started heading for the merch tables as Turnstile were finishing their last song. I really, really wanted to get a Speed football jersey. I got one, and it looks sick as hell.

Speed, the incredibly charming Sydney hardcore warriors, are currently on Turnstile's massive North American tour, and I heartily recommend that you show up early enough to catch their set. Show up even earlier if you want to catch Jane Remover, but make good and sure that you see Speed. They bring tons of swagger and perform like true believers, and their streamlined stomp is huge enough to fill the crazy-big venues that they're hitting on that tour. And now they've got a new song to play.

Next month, Speed will release their new three-track EP All My Angels. We've heard lead single "Peace," and now they've followed it with "Ain't My Game," a brutal and metallic fist-swinger with multiple breakdowns. Listen below.

The All My Angels EP is out 10/23 on Flatspot/Last Ride.