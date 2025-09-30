Skip to Content
Destiny Bond – “Out Loud” & “Mind To The Mirror”

11:05 AM EDT on September 30, 2025

Joe Lacey

Denver's Destiny Bond make fast, mean, anthemic hardcore punk, and their sophomore album The Love is coming out in a few weeks. I thought lead single "Peace As A Punchline" was an absolute ripper. Today, Destiny Bond follow that one with two more, "Out Loud" and "Mind To The Mirror." Both songs are short, hard, and direct. Both of them are just a tiny bit more than one minute long. The two tracks, the last ones that Destiny Bond wrote for the LP, appear in the tracklist as a one-two punch. Listen to both of them below.

The Love is out 10/17 on Convulse.

