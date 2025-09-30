Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Classic REO Speedwagon Lineup Reunite & Perform With University Of Illinois Marching Band

12:05 PM EDT on September 30, 2025

REO Speedwagon weren't gone for long. Almost exactly one year ago, the classic rock institution announced their breakup, citing "irreconcilable differences" between frontman Kevin Cronin and bassist Bruce Hall. Neither of those guys were original members of REO Speedwagon, who formed in Champaign, Illinois in 1966, but both of them had been in the band for decades. The band played their farewell shows in December of last year, and Cronin said that the breakup was not his idea. Cronin was publicly upset when a bunch of his bandmates announced plans for a hometown Champaign show earlier this year. This past weekend, however, Cronin was back with his old bandmates, playing the halftime show for the University Of Illinois' homecoming game against USC.

As Ultimate Classic Rock reports, Kevin Cronin and Bruce Hall were back together at Champaign's Memorial Stadium on Saturday. They were joined by two founding members, keyboardist Neal Doughty and drummer Alan Gratzer. Doughty retired from the group in 2023, and Gratzer left in 1988. This was the first time that all four of them performed together since Gratzer's department. They all wore personalized Illinois football jerseys. Together with hundreds of members of the Marching Illini band, the band played "Ridin' The Storm Out," "Roll With The Changes," and the debut-album track "157 Riverside Avenue." You couldn't hear REO Speedwagon much over the marching band, but it's cool that they patched things up enough to do that. Watch the performance below.

All four band members also did an inteview with WCIA, and they talked about how excited they were for the homecoming performance. They seemed like they were all having fun together. As far as future plans go, they said, "You never know."

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Local H Mock Stagediver Bound For The Floor

January 5, 2026
News

Judge Rejects Royel Otis Member’s Attempt To Unmask Redditors

January 4, 2026
News

San Francisco Club Bottom Of The Hill Is Closing

January 3, 2026
News

Morrissey Sets First Concert Cancellations Of 2026

January 3, 2026
News

Billy Joel Performs For The First Time Since Brain Disorder Diagnosis, Joining Tribute Band In Wellington, FL

January 3, 2026
News

Counterparts Frontman Calls Out Suspected AI-Generated Metalcore Act Broken Avenue

January 2, 2026