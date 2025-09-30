Skip to Content
Hear T. Rex’s Previously Unreleased “I’m Dazed”

12:21 PM EDT on September 30, 2025

The business entities controlling the collected works of glam god Marc Bolan have not exactly been averse to compilations, reissues, and box sets, but somehow there's still a T. Rex song that had never been released before today. "I'm Dazed" is out now, on what would have been Bolan's 78th birthday, to go along with another commemoration effort: English Heritage have unveiled a blue plaque at Bolan’s former London home at 31 Clarendon Gardens, Maida Vale.

As Uncut explains, "I'm Dazed" was first laid to tape in March 1975 at Château d’Hérouville in Paris. The version released today was cut at Munich's Musicland Studios on April 22, 1975 with the classic T. Rex lineup of Bolan, Steve Currie, Gloria Jones, Davey Lutton, and Dino Dines. It was recently discovered on studio tapes from the era, and you can hear it below.

