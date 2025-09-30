After Collapsing Onstage, Lola Young Announces, “I’m Going Away For A While”

The music-business whirlwind that accompanied the success of breakout hit "Messy" has seemed to take its toll on Lola Young. The UK singer, who released her new album I'm Only Fucking Myself this month, fainted onstage Saturday during her performance at the All Things Go festival at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium. A few days earlier, she pulled out of Audacy's We Can Survive Concert in Newark, citing mental health concerns. She also vomited during her debut Coachella performance back in April, explaining later, "I was nervous, guys." Now, she has announced that she's taking an unplanned break.

In a message posted to Instagram today, Young wrote the following:

I'm going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future.

Thank you for all the love and support. I'm so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund.

I really hope you'll give me a second chance once I've had some time to work on myself and come back stronger.

Love you all, Lola x

Here's hoping Young finds refreshment and good health.