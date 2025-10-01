Jane Inc. – “what if”

In a couple of months, Carlyn Bezic, the Toronto musician who records as Jane Inc., will release A Rupture A Canyon A Birth, a new album partly inspired by the moment that a semi truck plowed into Belzic's broken-down tour van. Nobody in the Jane Inc. touring party was hurt in that accident, and they even played their scheduled show later that night. But everyone could've easily been killed, and that kind of near-death experience will do something to you. That's the key to Jane Inc.'s new song "what if."

"what if" actually opens with screeching breaks and a crashing sound, and then it goes right into a pulsing, shimmying electro track. The song lasts for nearly eight minutes, and it finds Carlyn Bezic deadpan-pondering all the different twists of fate that led to her current existence, "the meeting where all things combined to show me death rides beside life always rides beside life."

"what if" is the final advance single from A Rupture A Canyon A Birth; we've already posted the songs "Elastic" and "freefall." "what if" is both the catchiest and the heaviest song I've heard from the LP yet. It's one of those magical tracks that's both extremely fun and nakedly emotional. Along with the single release, Jane Inc. has announced a bunch of tour dates, which must be pretty fraught considering the subject matter of this song. Below, check out directors Lucy Kerr and Karlis Bergs' "what if" video, as well as Jane Inc.'s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

12/12 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G

1/22 - Saskatoon, SK @ The Handsome Daughter

1/23 - Winnipeg, MB @ Amigos Cantina

1/25 - Edmonton, AB @ Rocky Mountain Icehouse

2/13 - Montreal, QC @ TBA

2/19 - Kingston, NY @ Tubbyʼs

2/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records

3/14 - Salt Spring Island, BC @ TBA

3/17 - Seattle, WA @ The Black Lodge

3/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ Permanent Records Roadhouse

A Rupture A Canyon A Birth is out 10/17 on Telephone Explosion.