Suzie True – “Every Dog”

11:25 AM EDT on October 1, 2025

James Duran

The ridiculously fun LA pop-punk trio Suzie True will release their new album How I Learned To Love What’s Gone in a few weeks, and you should be fired up about that. Suzie True recorded the LP with producer Chris Farren, while Eve 6’s Jon Siebels recorded and mixed it. We've posted the early tracks "LEECHES (PLAY DEAD!)" and "Get Prettier Overnight!!!" Today, they've got a new song that doesn't have any exclamation points in its title. I guess you could say the exclamation point is implied.

"Every Dog," Suzie True's latest, opens with this line: "We used to drink at house shows just to feel like we weren't alone/ But you stumble down the staircase, eyes glued to your cell phone." I'm on board already. This is exactly what I want to hear. The song mines the feeling of inevitable growing distance for massive pathos, and it brings a whole lot of joyous hooks and energy to those profoundly non-joyous sentiments. Good song. Check it out below.

How I Learned To Love What’s Gone is out 10/17 on Get Better Records.

