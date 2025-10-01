The Marías’ María Zardoya Announces Debut Solo Album As Not For Radio

It's a pretty baller move to form a band, name it after yourself, and then decide you also want to do a solo project that doesn't use your name. That's the María Zardoya way.

The Puerto Rico-born, Los Angeles-based musician, best known for fronting the Latin-inspired dream pop band the Marías, announced over the summer that she started a solo project called Not For Radio. ("Don't worry, the band will be here forever," she assured fans.) Zardoya didn't initially say when exactly to expect her new solo music, but it turns out we won't have to wait much longer: Melt, Not For Radio's debut album, arrives Oct. 10. That's a week and a half away!

Zardoya recorded Melt in January 2025, cozied up at Flying Cloud Recordings in Upstate New York with producers Sam Evian and Luca Buccellati. It's billed as "an album of gothic romanticism, filled with intimate, psychedelic ballads that embody love’s decay reborn into sound." There won't be any singles ahead of the album release, but you can see the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Puddles"

02 "My Turn"

03 "Moment"

04 "Back To You"

05 "Swan"

06 "Not The Only One"

07 "Magnet"

08 "Vueltas"

09 "Water On Your Nose"

10 "Slip"

Melt is out 10/10 via Atlantic.