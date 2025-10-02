Skip to Content
Watch Geese Rip It Up On Kimmel

8:51 AM EDT on October 2, 2025

In 2019, Jimmy Kimmel published a children's book called A Serious Goose. I haven't read it. Is it good? Because of larger societal circumstances, everything that Kimmel does these days has to be serious. So Kimmel got serious, and his show booked a serious motherfucking Geese performance.

Right now, Jimmy Kimmel Live is in New York for a week of shows, recording everything at the Brooklyn Academy Of Music. As it happens, Brooklyn natives Geese just released Getting Killed, almost certainly the year's most acclaimed album. It fucking rules. On last night's Kimmel, Geese were the musical guests, and they played a soaring rendition of their song "Taxes." They were great. They were just awesome.

Jimmy Kimmel Live tried a few different gimmicks with this Geese performance. They started filming from the point of view of someone in the audience, elbowing people aside on the way to the stage. They also started things off in black-and-white, slowly switching to color. That was fine! It didn't matter! What mattered was getting to see the angelic young folks in Geese, getting to watch the light change when the heavenly-spidery guitar line comes in halfway through. See it for yourself below.

Other things have been happening for Geese lately. For instance, Academy Award winner Cillian Murphy is "obsessed" with the band. Our own Scott Lapatine came up with the pun "Getting Cilled," and I am not going to do any better than that.

Also, incoming Saturday Night Live cast member Veronika Slowikowska is out here doing Cameron Winter impressions on TikTok.

@veronika_iscool

nothing but love for Mr winter❤️

♬ original sound - veronika_iscool

Finally, Geese played a last-minute free hometown show on Saturday afternoon at Banker's Anchor in Greenpoint, and that shit was mobbed. Look at this shit! There's a bomb in their car!

Getting Killed is out now on Partisan.

