“Woodstock Of Yacht Rock” Has Yet To Cancel Despite Losing Almost Entire Lineup

Things are not looking good for Sunset Fest Cabo, the destination music festival that markets itself as the "Woodstock of yacht rock." The festival is supposed to go down in a few weeks, October 24-26 at Medano Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, but most of the festival's lineup has dropped off. At least for now, though, the show is supposedly still going to happen.

Ambrosia frontman Joe Puerta was the one who came up with the "Woodstock for yacht rock" line in the first place, and the festival then used that term in some of its marketing materials. That band was supposed to play the festival's first night, backing up singers Peter Beckett, Elliott Lurie, John Ford Coley, and Walter Egan. Last week, however, the band announced on Facebook that their performance "is not going to happen," citing "circumstances beyond our control." Since then, fellow festival acts Kenny Loggins, Alan Parsons, Christopher Cross, Pablo Cruise, and Al Stewart have all canceled as well. In their Facebook posts, all of those artists used the exact same verbiage, which does not seem like a good sign.

As of now, the festival has made no announcement about whether it's actually happening. Fellow festival artists Rick Springfield and Dire Straits Legacy haven't made any announcements, either, and they're the only artists remaining on the bill. But you can no longer buy passes on the festival website, so it sure seems that this one is going out like the Woodstock 50th anniversary festival that never happened.

UPDATE: On Oct. 3, Sunset Fest Cabo officially announced that the event is not happening this month. It's been rescheduled for next May due to excessive flooding, with a potentially different lineup, and refunds are available. Here's what they wrote: