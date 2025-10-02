“Woodstock Of Yacht Rock” Has Yet To Cancel Despite Losing Almost Entire Lineup

Things are not looking good for Sunset Fest Cabo, the destination music festival that markets itself as the "Woodstock of yacht rock." The festival is supposed to go down in a few weeks, October 24-26 at Medano Beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, but most of the festival's lineup has dropped off. At least for now, though, the show is supposedly still going to happen.
Ambrosia frontman Joe Puerta was the one who came up with the "Woodstock for yacht rock" line in the first place, and the festival then used that term in some of its marketing materials. That band was supposed to play the festival's first night, backing up singers Peter Beckett, Elliott Lurie, John Ford Coley, and Walter Egan. Last week, however, the band announced on Facebook that their performance "is not going to happen," citing "circumstances beyond our control." Since then, fellow festival acts Kenny Loggins, Alan Parsons, Christopher Cross, Pablo Cruise, and Al Stewart have all canceled as well. In their Facebook posts, all of those artists used the exact same verbiage, which does not seem like a good sign.
As of now, the festival has made no announcement about whether it's actually happening. Fellow festival artists Rick Springfield and Dire Straits Legacy haven't made any announcements, either, and they're the only artists remaining on the bill. But you can no longer buy passes on the festival website, so it sure seems that this one is going out like the Woodstock 50th anniversary festival that never happened.
UPDATE: On Oct. 3, Sunset Fest Cabo officially announced that the event is not happening this month. It's been rescheduled for next May due to excessive flooding, with a potentially different lineup, and refunds are available. Here's what they wrote:
Sunset Fest Cabo will be rescheduled for Memorial Day weekend, May 22nd – 24th, 2026. The festival is being rescheduled as a result of the excessive flooding and rain from hurricane Lorena and the additional flooding from the outer bands of hurricane Narda. After consultation with local authorities and safety officials, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the event. The festival site for Sunset Fest Cabo has been determined to be unusable at this time but should be fully availableduring Memorial Day weekend in May.
The residents of Cabo San Lucas, San Jose del Cabo and La Paz were devastated by the flooding from hurricane Lorena on September 4th and 5th. Los Cabos received more rain from the outer bands of hurricane Narda only one week later. Inspections of the venue were conducted by two separate entities in Mexico. The conclusion of both inspections were due to the flood damage,the venue would not be available in time for the festival.
All existingtickets and seat locations purchased from our ticketing partner Showpass, remain fully valid for the rescheduled dates in May. However, for guests unable to attend the rescheduled dates, we are offering a full refund upon request. Refund requests must be submitted by December 31, 2025.Please be patient as it may take our ticketing partner Showpass a little time to transition all tickets and seat locations to the new dates.
We are committed to preserving the originally announced lineup for Sunset Fest Cabo. That said, given the change in schedule, some artists may have unavoidable conflicts. In such cases, artists of comparable stature will be confirmed to ensure the quality and scale of the event remain unchanged.
We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we work to deliver the unforgettable festival experience our fans deserve.