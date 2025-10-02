Trump Advisor Warns ICE Will Be At “Shameful” Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show

This past weekend, Bad Bunny was announced as the headliner for next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show. Bad Bunny is one of the biggest stars in the world, and he previously appeared as a guest during Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's performance at the 2020 Super Bowl. He seems like an obvious choice for this year's show, especially given the NFL's failure to lock down Taylor Swift. But you will probably not be surprised to learn that plenty of people in the extended Donald Trump universe are taking Bad Bunny's booking as a provocation, and they're already making threats.

Bad Bunny, it's worth noting, is from Puerto Rico, which means he's an American citizen. The artist has spoken out against Donald Trump, and he did not tour in the US after releasing his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos at the beginning of this year. Instead, he announced a concert residency in his native Puerto Rico. In an i-D interview last month, he said, "There was the issue of, like, fucking ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about."

On Wednesday, the longtime Donald Trump associate and former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski appeared on right-wing commentator Benny Johnson's podcast to say that ICE agents will be at the Super Bowl, ready to deport people. Lewandowski said:

There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally -- not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you, we will apprehend you, we will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you... You know, the NFL has been so woke for so many years. They finally decide to make a comeback. They finally have people stand up for our great national anthem. But remember, these guys -- Colin Kaepernick used to say, "Well, I wasn't being chosen to play in the NFL team because I was kneeling." No, you sucked, and that's why you weren't being played. You know, that's why no team wanted to pick you, because they're a business is the bottom line. Here's where we are, Benny. I used to love watching NFL games. I used to love watching baseball games. And when sports got into wokeness, I stopped doing it. Now, listen. I still participate in a fantasy football league with some of the guys that I've known for 25 years and want my players to win. But it's so shameful that they've decided to pick somebody that just seems to hate America so much to represent them at the halftime, uh, game... Bad Bunny plays, if there are illegal aliens, I don't care if it's a concert for Johnny Smith or Bad Bunny or anybody else, we're going to do enforcement everywhere because we are going to make Americans safe. That is directed from the president.

Lewandowski says ICE will be at the Super Bowl for Bad Bunny's halftime show. Lewandowski: There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally, not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you, we will apprehend you. We will put you… pic.twitter.com/U0GXrlidpU — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 2, 2025

Damn, they're even putting ICE agents at the Johnny Smith concert. Do they think the entire Super Bowl live audience is going to be undocumented immigrants because Bad Bunny is playing? Aren't these people sick of their own culture war bullshit at this point? Aren't they bored? In news that's not so fucking ridiculous, Bad Bunny will host the season premiere of Saturday Night Live this weekend, with Doja Cat on board as the musical guest. Here's Bad Bunny's promo: