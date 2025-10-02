Momma – “Cross Your Heart”

Earlier this year Momma released Welcome To My Blue Sky, which we named Album Of The Week as well as one of the Best Albums Of 2025 So Far. This November they'll give the album the deluxe edition treatment with four additional songs, and one of those, "Cross Your Heart," is out now.

"Cross Your Heart" is upbeat and romantic, while two of the other bonus tracks are softer acoustic moments that didn't quite fit in with Welcome To My Blue Sky’s massive sound. Lastly, there's "Christian Brothers," Momma's Elliott Smith cover that they've been performing live for years and released as an Amazon Music Original back in June. Of "Cross Your Heart," Momma say:

This was one of the first songs we started working on in the writing process for Welcome To My Blue Sky. We actually were messing around with this one during soundchecks while we were still touring Household Name. We always knew it had potential but we could never fully crack it, and this was one of the first songs we started working on in the writing process for Welcome to My Blue Sky. It’s about a forbidden romance and sneaking around with another person.

Watch Steph Rinzler's video for "Cross Your Heart" below, along with the Welcome To My Blue Sky (Deluxe Edition) tracklist and Momma's upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Sincerely"

02 "I Want You (Fever)"

03 "Rodeo"

04 "Stay All Summer"

05 "New Friend"

06 "How To Breathe"

07 "Last Kiss"

08 "Bottle Blonde"

09 "Ohio All The Time"

10 "Welcome To My Blue Sky"

11 "Take Me With You"

12 "My Old Street"

13 "Cross Your Heart"

14 "Not Sacred"

15 "Sunrise"

16 "Seattle

17 "Christian Brothers"

TOUR DATES:

10/31 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Weekender

11/01 - Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling - Paradiso

11/03 - Cologne, DE @ MTC %

11/04 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris at Le Trabendo

11/06 - Glasgow, Scotland @ King Tut's Wah Wah Hut #

11/07 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla #

11/08 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London

11/09 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla

11/11 - London, UK @ The Garage

11/12 - Dublin, IE @ The Workmans Club !

11/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel >

11/21 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom >

11/22 - Asbury, NJ @ Asbury Lanes >

01/18 - Tokyo, JP @ Space Odd

01/19 - Tokyo, JP @ Space Odd

01/21 - Brisbane, AU @ Crowbar +

01/23 - Sydney, AU @ Oxford Art Factory +

01/24 - Melbourne, AU @ Max Watts +

01/31 - 02/01- Boston, MA @ Something In The Way Festival

% w/ Teethe

# w/ Bloody Death

! w/ Hitmen

> w/ Narrow Head & Jawdropped

+ w/ Armlock

Welcome To My Blue Sky (Deluxe Edition) is out 11/14 via Polyvinyl/Lucky Number.