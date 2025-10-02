Skip to Content
Pictureplane – “Dream Machine”

11:21 AM EDT on October 2, 2025

Muhammad Elarbi

The music that Travis Egedy makes under his Pictureplane alter-ego has never fit comfortably into any bucket. In the very beginning, he seemed to exist on the furthest edges of the blog-house universe. Then maybe he was witch-house. Or maybe he was making rave music for warehouse noise shows. These days, he's doing, what, gothed-out Euro-house? You can always hear connections in his music, but the combinations keep changing, and nobody else sounds like this guy.

Pictureplane's excellently titled new album Sex Distortion drops on Halloween, and he's already shared the appropriately spooky "Heaven Is A State Of Mind" and "Weeping Sky." Today, we get to hear "Dream Machine," a tingle-thump track that connects to the last century's avant-garde. Here's what Egedy says about it:

The name "Dream Machine" comes from an art object created by the visionary artist, Bryan Gysin in 1959 and it was helped popularized by William Burroughs. It is a rotating cylinder on a turntable that creates a flickering light pattern which induces altered states of consciousness in people. The song is written from the perspective of someone using the dream machine.

Listen to "Dream Machine" below.

Sex Distortion is out 10/31 on Music Website.

