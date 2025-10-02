Watch Stevie Nicks Perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Angel” For The First Time In 42 Years

Last night Stevie Nicks kicked off her US tour in Portland. The Fleetwood Mac legend made the show at the Moda Center memorable by performing "Angel" for the first time since 1983.

"Angel" comes from the band's 1979 double album Tusk, not to be confused with the track of the same name on their 1974 LP Heroes Are Hard To Find. It's a big year for the rock icon; she recently buried the hatchet with Lindsey Buckingham to release a reissue of the 1973 collaborative LP Buckingham Nicks, which came out last month. In April, she discussed working on her first new album in 14 years. "I have seven songs, and they are autobiographical real stories where I’m not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life," she'd said. For now, watch her sing "Angel" and see the setlist below (per setlist.fm).

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPS5-nwDEkt/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

SETLIST:

01 "Not Fade Away" (The Crickets cover)

02 "If Anyone Falls"

03 "Outside The Rain"

04 "Dreams" (Fleetwood Mac song)

05 "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around"

06 "The Lighthouse"

07 "Gypsy" (Fleetwood Mac song)

08 "Wild Heart / Bella Donna"

09 "Stand Back"

10 "Free Fallin'" (Tom Petty cover)

11 "Gold Dust Woman" (Fleetwood Mac song)

12 "Angel" (Fleetwood Mac song)

13 "Edge Of Seventeen"

14 "Rhiannon" (Fleetwood Mac song)

15 "Landslide" (Fleetwood Mac song)