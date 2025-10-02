Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Stevie Nicks Perform Fleetwood Mac’s “Angel” For The First Time In 42 Years

6:39 PM EDT on October 2, 2025

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Stevie Nicks performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at The Kia Forum on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for FIREAID)

|Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Last night Stevie Nicks kicked off her US tour in Portland. The Fleetwood Mac legend made the show at the Moda Center memorable by performing "Angel" for the first time since 1983.

"Angel" comes from the band's 1979 double album Tusk, not to be confused with the track of the same name on their 1974 LP Heroes Are Hard To Find. It's a big year for the rock icon; she recently buried the hatchet with Lindsey Buckingham to release a reissue of the 1973 collaborative LP Buckingham Nicks, which came out last month. In April, she discussed working on her first new album in 14 years. "I have seven songs, and they are autobiographical real stories where I’m not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life," she'd said. For now, watch her sing "Angel" and see the setlist below (per setlist.fm).
https://www.instagram.com/reel/DPS5-nwDEkt/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

SETLIST:
01 "Not Fade Away" (The Crickets cover)
02 "If Anyone Falls"
03 "Outside The Rain"
04 "Dreams" (Fleetwood Mac song)
05 "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around"
06 "The Lighthouse"
07 "Gypsy" (Fleetwood Mac song)
08 "Wild Heart / Bella Donna"
09 "Stand Back"
10 "Free Fallin'" (Tom Petty cover)
11 "Gold Dust Woman" (Fleetwood Mac song)
12 "Angel" (Fleetwood Mac song)
13 "Edge Of Seventeen"
14 "Rhiannon" (Fleetwood Mac song)
15 "Landslide" (Fleetwood Mac song)

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Bruno Mars Announces New Album The Romantic

January 7, 2026
News

Geese Making Inevitable SNL Debut This Month

January 7, 2026
News

Foo Fighters’ Pat Smear Breaks Foot In Gardening Accident, Will Not Perform On Throne

January 7, 2026
News

Music-Playing Lollipop Debuts At CES

January 7, 2026
News

Gladie Announce New Album No Need To Be Lonely Produced By Jeff Rosenstock: Hear “Future Spring”

January 7, 2026
News

María Zardoya’s Not For Radio Covers Radiohead At First-Ever Show

January 7, 2026