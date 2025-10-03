Foo Fighters Join Bandcamp With Surprise Live EP From Recent Surprise Concerts

Last month, Foo Fighters did a pop-up show at San Luis Obispo’s 900-cap Fremont Theater, which was their first with their new drummer Ilan Rubin. Since then, they've done gigs announced with one day's notice at the Observatory in Santa Ana, the Black Cat in D.C., and Toad's Place in New Haven. Today they're surprise dropping a live EP culled from those surprise concerts exclusively on Bandcamp for Bandcamp Friday. It's their first release on the platform.

Foo Fighters - Are Playing Where ??? Vol. 1 is pay-what-you-want, and proceeds go to local charities combating food insecurity in the four cities where they played. It's made up of performances of "Alone + Easy Target," "Exhausted," "Wattershed," "Weenie Beenie," "White Limo," and "Winnebago." You can stream it below, and purchase here.

