Miya Folick Announces Deluxe Erotica Veronica: Hear “Mid July”

Earlier this year, Los Angeles-based artist Miya Folick released an excellent self-produced album called Erotica Veronica. Today, she's announced a deluxe version, out in January, which will include five new tracks. The LP includes her August single, “Elton John,” the original demo of “Erotica,” and “LTTL”, a new version of “Light Through The Linen” featuring Chrome Sparks, and her new single “Mid July." The latter is out today.

“Why stop at ‘Erotica Veronica’ when you can have ‘Erotica Veronica (Deluxe)’?" Folick shared. "Even more juicy insight into my longings, joys, sadnesses, and dysfunctions. I may very well be retiring from vulnerability after this.”

"Mid July" glows. The new track opens with eager acoustic strums and fluttering embellishments. Towards the end, it blossoms into low-buzzing synths that contrasts gorgeously against Folick's high-pitched coos. “'Mid July' is a collage of moments and feelings, meant as explanation," Folick said of the single. "As if someone asked you a question and you responded with a series of photographs. I wanted it to have the same exuberant nostalgia of a Broken Social Scene song.” Hear it below.

TRACK LIST:

01 "Erotica"

02 "La Da Da"

03 "Alaska"

04 "Felicity"

05 "Fist"

06 "This Time Around"

07 "Prism Of Light"

08 "Hates Me"

09 "Hypergiant"

10 "Love Wants Me Dead"

11 "Light Through The Linen"

12 "Elton John"

13 "Mid July"

14 "Maybe When I'm Ready"

15 "Erotica - Demo"

16 "LTTL (feat. Chrome Sparks)"

Erotica Veronica (Deluxe) is out 1/2.