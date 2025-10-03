Skip to Content
Watch Folk Bitch Trio Cover Kings Of Leon’s “Sex On Fire” For Like A Version

10:06 AM EDT on October 3, 2025

Australian group Folk Bitch Trio released their debut album Now Would Be A Good Time this past July on Jagjaguwar. They popped into Triple J to perform their single "The Actor" as well as a cover of Kings Of Leon's 2008 classic "Sex On Fire" for the Like A Version series.

"It's an underrated song. It rocks. It's filthy without you really knowing," the band shared in a behind the scenes interview. "The Folk Bitch Trio twist is kind of easy: We just sing it in three-part harmony, lock in, look at each other and we're there."

Watch the videos below.

