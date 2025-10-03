Guppy – “Back To The Thing”

The LA band Guppy tends to make fun and catchy goofball indie rock — "Texting & Driving" is a prime example — but as heard on last year's "IDK," they also indulge in melancholia from time to time. "Back To The Thing," Guppy's new song out today, is on the moodier side, with an abundance of woozy, echo-laden guitar playing out at swaying midtempo. But it's also got hooks, momentum, and a sly sense of humor. J Lebow begins this one by singing, "Life is kind of fun, but it's also kind of sad," and yeah, it really do be like that. Listen below.

<a href="https://guppytheband.bandcamp.com/track/back-to-the-thing">Back to the Thing by GUPPY</a>

"Back To The Thing" is out now on Lauren Records.