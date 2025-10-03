HEALTH – “Vibe Cop”

We're in prime HEALTH season right now. The LA band won't release their new album Conflict DLC until December, but their music is ideal for spooky circumstances. That's maybe a dumb and obvious thing to say about heavy, ominous, atmospheric music, but it's true. HEALTH's new song "Vibe Cop," for instance, combines juddering industrial metal riffage with soft, spectral vocals. It's soft and hard and the same time, and that combination can take you off-balance -- the kind of off-balance where you might be ready for a skeleton to jump out at you.

"Vibe Cop" follows "Ordinary Loss" as the second single from Conflict DLC. Just like that song, "Vibe Cop" goes heavy on the industrial crunch. HEALTH know how to do that. The sound on this bad boy is huge and pristine. Lamb Of God's Willie Adler adds some guitar, which accounts for some of the heaviness. Band member John Famiglietti directed the blue-tinted video, which you can see below.

Conflict DLC is out 12/11 on Loma Vista