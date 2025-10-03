Skip to Content
Watch Bruce Springsteen & Jeremy Allen White Talk Deliver Me From Nowhere And More On Kimmel

10:19 AM EDT on October 3, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel Live is back on the air, and this week the show is once again taping in Brooklyn rather than its usual home base of Los Angeles. The best musical moment of the week came when Geese performed "Taxes" Wednesday night. But Thursday night, Kimmel welcomed a musical figure almost as brilliant and important as Cameron Winter.

Bruce Springsteen was on the show, joining Jeremy Allen White, who portrays Springsteen in the new Nebraska-era biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere. First, White chatted with Kimmel by himself for about eight minutes. Then, during the second and third interview windows, the Boss joined White and Kimmel for 16 more minutes of conversation. They discussed what it was like for White to portray Springsteen with Bruce himself present on set, the circumstances of Springsteen's one time doing karaoke, the new Nebraska '82 box set that includes the long-rumored electric version of the album, White's experiences growing up in Brooklyn, and much more. At the end, Kimmel asked Springsteen for some words of encouragement about the state of this country, and the Boss obliged.

You can watch it all below.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is out 10/24. Nebraska ’82 is out 10/17 via Sony.

