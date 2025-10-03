Skip to Content
Weirs’ Diamond Grove Is The Traditional Folk/Experimental Noise Album You Didn’t Know You Needed

10:51 AM EDT on October 3, 2025

Weirs is an oft-morphing musical collective based in central North Carolina, whose performances reportedly have featured between two and 12 members. Diamond Grove, out today, is their second album and first for Philly's esteemed Dear Life Records. Recorded two years ago in the titular Diamond Grove region in Brunswick County, VA, it's extremely deserving of your attention, and perhaps even your dollars, on this Bandcamp Friday.

If you know anything about Dear Life, you know the label exists at the intersection of Americana and experimental music, which makes Weirs a perfect fit. The group plays a reverent yet deconstructed take on traditional folk and gospel music, blurring the old-time sounds with experimental noise. Some tracks, like "(A Still, Small Voice)," go all the way abstract. "Doxology (I)" leans into electronic processing a la Bon Iver's "Woods." Most of the first half finds impassioned rustic harmonies situated within gorgeous drones and warm blankets of static, while the second side's 20-minute centerpiece "Lord Bateman" is like Grouper or claire rousay teaming up with the Books, at least until the vocals finally emerge.

There's a lot of noteworthy music out today from across the musical spectrum, but don't let this one slip past you. Stream Diamond Grove below.

Diamond Grove is out now via Dear Life. Buy it.

