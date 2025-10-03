Skip to Content
Radioactivity – “Why”

10:38 AM EDT on October 3, 2025

In a few weeks, the great Texan garage-punks Radioactivity will release Time Won't Bring Me Down, their first new album in a decade. Time has not brought them down. When the band shared the title track last month, it was our favorite new song of that week. Today, we get to hear another one.

"Why" is not a Jadakiss cover, nor is it a new song. Radioactivity have been playing it live for years, and people have asked the band when they're going to release the studio version. Well, here it is. The song is fast and economical, and it's over in less than two minutes. In that time, though, the band finds a bittersweet melodic feeling that I don't usually hear in fast garage-punk songs. It rips. Listen below.

Time Won’t Bring Me Down is out 10/31 on Dirtnap.

