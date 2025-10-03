No Idols Announce Self-Titled EP: Hear “The Fall” & “Into The Spiral”

Last year, the great Baltimore post-hardcore band Truth Cult announced their breakup and played their final show. Almost immediately afterward, Truth Cult's electric frontman Parris Roberts launched his new band No Idols. The No Idols demo came out about a week after the last Truth Cult show, and it sounds absolutely nothing like Truth Cult. The new band's lineup also includes members of groups like Bib and Angel Du$t, and they make unhinged, passionate '80s-style hardcore. They play fast and intense, with a ton of attitude, and they sound like a runaway train that keeps speeding up but never quite derails.

No Idols demo has been a word-of-mouth sensation in hardcore circles since last year, and now the band is ready to follow it with a new self-titled EP set to arrive next month. The record only has five songs, and I assume that all of them are short as hell. That's definitely true of the first two, "The Fall" and "Into The Spiral." They're both strident, purposeful ragers imbued with the power to make people act like feral woodland creatures. Listen below, but take care not to break everything in your house or office after hitting play.

<a href="https://ironlungrecords.bandcamp.com/album/no-idols-lungs-305">No Idols (LUNGS-305) by NO IDOLS</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "The Fall"

02 "Into The Spiral"

03 "Left Behind"

04 "Violence"

05 "Ballad Of A Fool"

The No Idols EP is out 11/14 on Iron Lung Records.