Unto Others Announce New EP I Believe In Halloween II: Hear “What I Did”

Back in 2021, not long after they released their album Strength, Portland goth-metal band Unto Others put out a seasonal curio called I Believe In Halloween, billed as "TWO TRACKS OF EXTREME TERROR." As with every other horror franchise, a sequel is now in the offing.

Unto Others will release I Believe In Halloween II two weeks from now. This one has five tracks, including covers of the Ramones' "Pet Sematary" and the Misfits' "Halloween." As for the originals, the band has shared this helpful synopsis:

In "They Came From Space," man searches the skies for traces of life beyond, only to find cold infinite empty space in every direction. There’s just one place we didn’t think to check… "What I Did…" He’s just a cool dude looking for a good time. Out all night getting trashed with his friends, they could all use just one more drink. Who could it hurt? In "Robots," dream becomes nightmare as the line between realities is violently severed by sinister electrical android automatons!

Along with the EP announcement today, Unto Others have released "What I Did…" is the lead single. Hear it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "They Came From Space"

⁠02 "What I Did…"

03 "Robots"

04 "Halloween"

05 "Pet Sematary"

I Believe In Halloween II is out 10/17 viaLone Fir Records in the US and Eisenwald Records in Europe (released in conjunction with Century Media Records).