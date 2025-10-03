Queens Of The Stone Age Play New Song “Easy Street” And Live Rarities At Catacombs Tour Opener

Queens Of The Stone Age are one of the world's hardest hitting rock bands, a status they affirmed when I watched them rock my city's downtown amphitheater this past summer. But in the recent concert film Alive In The Catacombs, QOTSA showed off their softer side. Recorded in the Catacombs beneath Paris just before Queens pulled the plug on their 2024 tour due to Josh Homme's health, the project presented acoustic versions of songs from throughout their catalog. Now Homme and friends are taking that version of the band on tour, complete with symphonic strings.

The first Catacombs live show was Thursday night in Chicago at the Chicago Theatre. Per setlist.fm, it featured some noteworthy setlist inclusions. The band debuted a new song called "Easy Street" and played Homme's These Crooked Vultures track "Spinning In Daffodils" for the first time at a QOTSA gig. They also dusted off a bunch of songs for the first time in years: "Someone's In The Wolf," "Hideaway," and "…Like Clockwork" for the first time since 2018; "Fortress" for the first time since 2017; "Mosquito Song" and "You Got a Killer Scene There, Man…" for the first time since 2007.

Below, watch the "Easy Street" debut and some of the rarities from the show.