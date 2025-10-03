Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Queens Of The Stone Age Play New Song “Easy Street” And Live Rarities At Catacombs Tour Opener

3:05 PM EDT on October 3, 2025

Queens Of The Stone Age are one of the world's hardest hitting rock bands, a status they affirmed when I watched them rock my city's downtown amphitheater this past summer. But in the recent concert film Alive In The Catacombs, QOTSA showed off their softer side. Recorded in the Catacombs beneath Paris just before Queens pulled the plug on their 2024 tour due to Josh Homme's health, the project presented acoustic versions of songs from throughout their catalog. Now Homme and friends are taking that version of the band on tour, complete with symphonic strings.

The first Catacombs live show was Thursday night in Chicago at the Chicago Theatre. Per setlist.fm, it featured some noteworthy setlist inclusions. The band debuted a new song called "Easy Street" and played Homme's These Crooked Vultures track "Spinning In Daffodils" for the first time at a QOTSA gig. They also dusted off a bunch of songs for the first time in years: "Someone's In The Wolf," "Hideaway," and "…Like Clockwork" for the first time since 2018; "Fortress" for the first time since 2017; "Mosquito Song" and "You Got a Killer Scene There, Man…" for the first time since 2007.

Below, watch the "Easy Street" debut and some of the rarities from the show.

@qotsaenthusiast

A NEW SONG! QOTSA DEBUT A NEW SONG . . Easy Street - Chicago Theatre (10-02-25) . . #queensofthestoneage #qotsa #joshhomme #rockmusic #foryoupage

♬ original sound - QOTSA Enthusiast

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Salt-N-Pepa Lose Lawsuit Against Universal To Reclaim Recordings

January 8, 2026
News

Dominic Fike Covered Primus’ “South Park Theme” For Like A Version

January 8, 2026
News

Lily Allen Sings “Pussy Palace” Live For The First Time At Acoustic Chanel Show

January 8, 2026
News

Chrissie Hynde Is Here To Defend Brigitte Bardot’s Honor

January 8, 2026
News

Dawes Perform With Brandon Flowers, Stephen Stills, Jenny Lewis, & More At Altadena Benefit Concert

January 8, 2026
News

Bruno Mars Announces Stadium Tour With Anderson .Paak, Leon Thomas, Raye, & Victoria Monét

January 8, 2026