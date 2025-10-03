Megadeth Detail Final Album, Share “Tipping Point”

Megadeth announced in August that they were prepping one last album and a farewell tour. At the time, there were no specifics about when we might expect that all to play out, but now Dave Mustaine and friends have provided clarity. The album will be self-titled, and it's coming in January. We get to hear lead single "Tipping Point" today.

Mustaine offered this statement on Megadeth's website:

There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that's where I'm at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them. We can't wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour. If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it's now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it's now.This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it's our last studio album.We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour.Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years.We have done something together that's truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it's played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.

He also shared words about "Tipping Point" in a press release:

We all have different "tipping points" and they may vary from day to day. I think we’re all being pushed to the edge right now, and it’s easy to lean into that feeling. But it’s important not to let things get you down.

"Tipping Point" is not Mustaine's finest hour in the vocal booth, but it's damn satisfying when that guitar solo kicks in. Listen below.

Megadeth is out 1/23 via BLKIIBLK/Frontiers Label Group. Pre-order it here.