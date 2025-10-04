Watch Philly Emo Band Marietta Reunite For First Show In A Decade

The emo reunions continue: Marietta performed their first show since 2015 last night at the Ukrainian American Citizens' Association in their hometown of Philly. It was as cathartic as you'd expect.

The band is doing a small run of east coast gigs in addition to their Best Friends Forever festival slot in Vegas, which also has reunions from Minus The Bear, Texas Is The Reason, Knapsack, Hey Mercedes, and Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate).

Marietta gave live debuts to As It Were tracks "Ilai, Eli, A Lie" and "Brains." According to my research, a concertgoer last night was barefoot in the pit. The group didn't return for this. Put those away! Anyway, watch footage below.

SOMEONE IS AT MARIETTA MOSHING WITHOUT SHOES OR SOCKS??????? pic.twitter.com/OPF20i6Q28 — ??? (@cemetaryway) October 4, 2025



https://www.instagram.com/p/DJb3ToJR49x/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

SETLIST:

01 "Pony Up!!"

02 "United Away"

03 "You've Got The Map Backwards, Matt"

04 "Deck Wine"

05 "Ilai, Eli, A Lie"

06 "Chase, I Hardly Know Ya"

07 "No God In New Jersey"

08 "Cinco De Mayo Shit Show"

09 "Brains"

10 "Yeah Yeah Utah"

11 "Green Call Her Sims"

12 "God Bless Eric Taylor"