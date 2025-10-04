Skip to Content
Lola Young Takes Legal Action Against Producer Claiming Songwriting Credits

1:53 PM EDT on October 4, 2025

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Lola Young is seen at the Lola Young x Aries Pop-Up during LFW September 2025 at Aries Store on September 19, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

|Nicky J Sims/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Lola Young announced she's "going away for a while" after she collapsed onstage during her All Things Go festival performance. Now, she's taking legal action against one of the producers of her mega-viral hit "Messy" due to a dispute over songwriting credits.

On Wednesday (Oct. 1), the 24-year-old British star filed an intellectual property court claim against Carter Lang, who's worked with artists like SZA, Post Malone, and Justin Bieber. A statement from her lawyers reads, "It is with immense disappointment, especially given recent events, that we have had no choice but to respond to recent writing credit claims from Carter Lang on four Lola Young songs by issuing legal proceedings on her behalf."

It continues:

Carter's claims are strongly refuted and we will not allow Lola's reputation and integrity to be called into question — particularly so long after the sessions took place and agreements were put in place.

Lola has always been authentic in her songwriting process and acknowledges songwriting contributions where appropriate.

This dispute has been ongoing for several months and we look forward to the truth being established.

Sounds... messy?

