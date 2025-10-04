Skip to Content
Robber Robber, Asher White, Dirt Buyer, Scarlet Rae, & More Contribute To Big Hug Benefit Comp

2:47 PM EDT on October 4, 2025

New stacked compilation alert! Big Hug Records got Robber Robber, Asher White, Dirt Buyer, Scarlet Rae, Starcleaner Reunion, My Wonderful Boyfriend, Margaux, villagerrr, and more indie faves to contribute to an album whose proceeds go to New Alternatives, an NYC resource center that helps transgender homeless youth and young adults transition out of the shelter system.

Big Hug Volume Three has original songs, demos, and one cover: My Wonderful Boyfriend taking on Pulp's "Bar Italia." Asher White was recently our Artist To Watch; Dirt Buyer's last record was our Album Of The Week. Scarlet Rae and Starclear Reunion have played Stereogum-sponsored events. This is all to say, stacked! Stream below and purchase here.

