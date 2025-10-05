Doja Cat And KPop Demon Hunters’ Huntr/x Make Their SNL Debuts

Saturday Night Live kicked off its 51st season Saturday night with an episode heavy on pop stars. Newly announced Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner Bad Bunny, a regular around Studio 8H lately, was back to host, but not to be musical guest. That honor went to Doja Cat, fresh off the release of new album Vie. Making her first SNL appearance, she gave a highly expressive performance of "AAAHH MEN!" that ended with her shaking on the floor, followed a more subdued run through "Gorgeous" spent seated in a giant rose.

As for other music moments: The singing voices of Huntr/X, the girl group from the zeitgeist-defining Kpop Demon Hunters, were recently announced to be making their live debut on Fallon this coming Tuesday, but as a surprise, their live debut of sorts instead came in last night's brunch sketch. During Weekend Update, Michael Che told some jokes about Diddy (who was just sentenced to 50 months in prison) and Keith Urban (who is getting divorced from Nicole Kidman).

Jon Hamm made brief cameos during Bad Bunny's monologue and a weird children's show sketch at the end. Benicio del Toro, perhaps after a few small beers, made a cameo in the sketch about the creation of the Spanish language. All in all, it was not SNL’s finest hour. Check out clips below.