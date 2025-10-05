Sabrina Carpenter Brings Out Shania Twain And Arrests Djo At ACL Fest

The first weekend of Austin City Limits 2025 is well underway at Austin's Zilker Park, and on Saturday night Sabrina Carpenter, Man's Best Friend herself, held court as headliner. She brought along some other famous people for the occasion.

Midway through her set, Carpenter brought out Shania Twain, one of her more obvious spiritual forebears, and sang "That Don't Impress Me Much" with her. Later on, she performed the ritual of "arresting" someone at the show for being too sexy ahead of her "Juno" performance. This time, the lucky person was Joe Keery, aka Djo, who is also on the ACL lineup. He accepted the fuzzy handcuffs with extreme eagerness, and Carpenter worked in a "We did it, Joe" joke for good measure.

Watch these moments play out below.