Taylor Swift Breaks Sales Records With The Life Of A Showgirl, Shares “The Fate Of Ophelia” Video

Taylor Swift just released a record, so naturally, Taylor Swift just broke some records. In its first day, The Life Of A Showgirl sold 1.2 million vinyl copies, breaking the record for first-week sales in the format in the modern era, Billboard reports. (The stats date back to 1991, when Luminate, the company formerly known as MRC Data and Nielsen SoundScan, began tracking music sales digitally.) The previous record holder was, unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift, who set the previous mark by moving 859,000 first-week copies of The Tortured Poets Department last year.

Overall, in its first 24 hours The Life Of A Showgirl racked up 2.7 million copies across all physical and digital formats, a modern day sales sum surpassed only by Adele’s 2015 blockbuster 25, which sold 3.378 million copies in its first 24 hours. It's already the bestselling album of 2025, having quickly pulled ahead of the 520,000 sales total for the Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow. She sold 23 different physical configurations of the album: 12 CDs, eight vinyl LPs, two deluxe CD boxed sets containing branded clothing and a CD, and a cassette.

As for streaming, Showgirl broke the all-time one-day streams records on Amazon Music (again, the previous record belonged to The Tortured Poets Department) while putting up the biggest one-day totals for 2025 at Spotify and Apple Music, per The Hollywood Reporter. Lead single "The Life Of Ophelia" broke one-day streams records on Spotify and Apple Music. The streaming services have not yet revealed specific numbers about these record-breaking performances.

On Saturday night, Swift announced acoustic versions of a few The Life Of A Showgirl tracks, recorded with the album's core producer duo of Max Martin and Shellback with new vocals and arrangements. They are, of course, being doled out across four separate limited edition CD versions of the album:

File this under “save your best for the finale”… I think my favorite moments from the tour were the acoustic surprises. So I went back into the studio with Max and Shellback to record acoustic/unplugged versions of a few of the Showgirl songs with brand new vocals and… pic.twitter.com/HyzpYnvSmz — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 4, 2025

In case you forgot, there is also a movie of sorts. Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party Of A Showgirl earned an A+ CinemaScore, just like The Eras Tour before it, with nearly 90% female viewership. Per Variety, Swift's theatrical event, which is only screening for three days (ending tonight) exclusively at AMC Theatres, won this weekend's box office race with $33 million domestically. Globally, it's up to $46 million. AMC is calling it "the biggest album debut event in cinema history," which, sure.

Not a documentary or a concert film, The Official Release Party combines music videos, behind-the-scenes footage, and lyric videos. The track intros yielded some funny moments:

The movie event was anchored by the debut of the Swift-directed video for "The Fate Of Ophelia," which has just gone live on YouTube. You can watch it below.

"Writing, rehearsing, directing and shooting the music video for 'The Fate of Ophelia' was the thrill of a lifetime because I got to be reunited with my Eras Tour family!!" Swift writes on social media. "I wanted each one-take scene to feel like a live performance and remind us all of how it felt to be at those shows together. Making every moment count. It’s a journey through the chaotic world of show business. I loved working with Rodrigo Prieto, Ethan Tobman and Mandy Moore to dream up these visuals. A huge thank you to this massive cast who kept it 💯 and also kept the secret of this video even existing."

Swift didn’t do any pre-release media aside from announcing the album on the Kelce brothers' New Heights, but on Friday she appeared on BBC Radio 1, Absolute Radio, Heart UK Radio, and Graham Norton, while various pre-recorded track descriptions ran on streaming outlets like Amazon Music and SiriusXM. This week she’ll be on Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

Finally, our own Tom Breihan is not the only person who likes this album. Swift got a coveted 50 Cent endorsement for mentioning him on "Ruin The Friendship," a song where she flashed back to a pre-fame teenage moment: "And it was not an invitation/ But as the 50 Cеnt song played/ Should’ve kissed you anyway." On his socials, 50 wrote, "I’m low key a swiftie over here … I like this album check it out !" with a graphic that reads, "wait i’m the only shout out on the whole album." Earlier he boasted, "she shout me out, she don’t shout you out. LOL."

Some bonus beats: