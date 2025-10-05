Bill Orcutt Announces New Album Another Perfect Day: Hear “A Natural Death”

Back in the spring, Bill Orcutt teamed up with fellow experimental guitar virtuosos Wendy Eisenberg, Ava Mendoza, and Shane Parish as the Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet for the revelatory album HausLive 4. This week the former Harry Pussy mastermind is back with news of a new solo album called Another Perfect Day. In a note to Bandcamp followers, he summed it up like so:

Here it is, the only Orcutt LP on Palilalia this year — my first solo electric since 2017 and first live jam since "Gerty Loves Pussy" a decade back. Recorded at Cafe Oto in London, this one's a great memory for me — incredible night of solo sets by the quartet, drinking w friends and playing for an AMAZING audience. A perfect day indeed, very happy to share it w everybody now.

"A Natural Death," the track Orcutt shared along with the album announcement, begins in a warm, gorgeous, plaintive place and evolves into some unchained shredding. Orcutt opts for bluesy bluster for a bit, and eventually he settles into his own kind of jagged, rapid-fire sonic geometry. Listen below.

<a href="https://billorcutt.bandcamp.com/album/another-perfect-day">Another Perfect Day by Bill Orcutt</a>

TRACKLIST:

1 "Some Hidden Purpose / O Platitudes"

2 "The Life of Jesus"

3 "A Natural Death"

4 "The World Without Me"

5 "For The Drainers"

Another Perfect Day is out 11/14 via Palilalia. Pre-order it here.