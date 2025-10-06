Hannah Frances – “The Space Between” (Feat. Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen)

If you like to hear voices and acoustic guitars and sometimes strings cascading all over each other in a headlong rush, you should be advised that the singer and composer Hannah Frances will release Nested In Tangles, her new album, later this week. Frances sounds absolutely nothing like, say, Ed Droste, but you can hear some echoes of Grizzly Bear in her ecstatic impressionism, and that's not your imagination. Grizzly Bear member Daniel Rossen contributed a bit to the album, and he's a featured guest on Frances' new song "The Space Between."

Daniel Rossen adds piano, cello, percussion, and backing harmonies to "The Space Between," an energetic six-minute excursion about moving past someone else and existing in a transitional state. In a press release, she says, "'The Space Between' is the culmination point of the album. It is an exploration of surrender without resolve or forgiveness, of living in the spaces left." It follows previous singles "Falling From And Further," "Surviving You," and "Life's Work."

For the "Space Between" video, Hannah Frances again worked with Vanessa Castro, and it features Frances performing a ballet choreographed by the New York City Ballet’s Emma Engel. Check it out below.

Nested In Tangles is out 10/10 on Fire Talk.