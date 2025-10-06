Squint Announce New EP Drag: Hear “Overslept”

As you get older, you will inevitably get hit with the notion that you have made a wrong turn somewhere along the way, that you have fucked things up for yourself in some irreparable way. Even if you are happy and successful and generally doing well, you will have this feeling. You might even have it when you're still young. Sorry. It sucks, but it's part of the deal.

Squint, from St. Louis, seem to be doing pretty well for themselves. The band's members come from the hardcore world, and they make tuneful and cranked-up alt-rock in the increasingly familiar Drug Church/Militarie Gun mold. They're quite good at it. Squint made it onto our list of 2023's best new bands, and their full-length debut Big Hand came out last year. Now, they're announcing a new EP called Drag, recorded with Weekend Nachos' Andy Nelson. That feeling of losing something is the subject of their new song "Overslept."

"Overslept" is a complete ripper. It combines power-pop riffage with impassioned-roar vocals, and it blasts by in two minutes. There's no shortage of energy on the song, but the lyrics describe a despondent lost-it-all state of mind: "I'm tired of holding on to what could have been/ I didn't try and throw the fight, no/ I just couldn't win." Hang in there, Squint! You're doing great! Check out "Overslept" and the Drag tracklist below.

<a href="https://squintstl.bandcamp.com/album/drag">Drag by Squint</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Squintro Pt. 2"

02 "Green Grass"

03 "Empty Tank"

04 "Overslept"

05 "Shaken From Anger"

06 "Mourning Dove"

The Drag EP is out 11/7 on Sunday Drive.