Rush Announce Their First Tour Since Neil Peart’s Death

Rush's Neil Peart, one of the great figures in prog-rock history, passed away in 2020, losing a battle to brain cancer at the age of 67. Peart wasn't just the drummer for the Canadian institution; he was also the band's main lyricist and general mastermind. At the time of Peart's death, Rush hadn't played any shows since they finished their R40 tour in 2015. Since then, Peart's surviving bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have reunited a onstage a few times -- at a South Park 20th-anniversary concert and at tributes for Taylor Hawkins and Gordon Lightfoot. A couple of years ago, Lee said he was open to the idea of Rush playing shows again. Now, it's happening. In 2026, Rush will tour North America.

In summer 2026, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will take Rush on their Fifty Something tour, celebrating the band reaching the half-century mark. They'll play arenas in seven cities across three countries, doing multiple dates in many cases. The tour is being billed as a celebration of Neil Peart's life and legacy, and it's happening with his family's blessing. Lee and Lifeson will be joined by Jeff Beck's former drummer Anika Nilles. At every show, they'll play two sets, and the setlist will change from night to night. Earlier this year, Rush also marked released the career-spanning 50-song box set Rush 50.

Here's what Geddy Lee says about the tour:

It’s been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil. A lifetime’s worth of songs that we had put our cumulative hearts and souls into writing, recording and playing together onstage. And so after all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we fucking miss it and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music. So in 2026 my BFF Lerxst (aka Alex Lifeson) and I are going to hit the road once again to pay tribute to our past and to Neil by performing a vast selection of Rush songs in a handful of cities. No small task, because as we all know Neil was irreplaceable. Yet life is full of surprises, and we’ve have been introduced to another remarkable person, an incredible drummer and musician who is adding another chapter to our story while continuing her own fascinating musical journey. Her name is Anika Nilles, and we could not be more excited to introduce her to our loyal and dedicated Rush fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role. Before we hit the stage, we also hope to add another musician or two to expand our sound a wee bit and free up Alex and I, in order to show off some of our new fancy dance steps. Lerxst, Anika, and myself, along with many of our longstanding crew members, have been hard at work rehearsing and designing the kind of Rush show you’ve grown accustomed to expect from us. We dearly hope you will come along and help us celebrate our history together.

Neil Peart's widow Carrie Nuttall-Peart and his daughter Olivia Peart also make a statement in the tour-announcement press release:

We are thrilled to support the Fifty Something tour, celebrating a band whose music has resonated and inspired fans for generations, and to honor Neil’s extraordinary legacy as both a drummer and lyricist. Neil’s musicianship was singular. Compositions of intricacy and power that expanded what rhythm itself could express. As both drummer and lyricist, he was irreplaceable. Inimitable in his artistry, and unmatched in the depth and imagination he brought to the lyrics that inspired and moved so many, he profoundly shaped how fans connected with him and the band, giving voice and meaning to their own lives. As the band enters this new chapter, it promises to be truly unforgettable. We are excited to see how their new vision unfolds, and to hear this legendary music played live once again.

Below check out Rush's tour dates (UPDATE: now with additional shows in all cities except CDMX).

TOUR DATES:

6/07 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

6/18 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

6/24 - Fort Worth, TX@ Dickies Arena

6/26 - Fort Worth, TX@ Dickies Arena

6/28 - Fort Worth, TX@ Dickies Arena

6/30 - Fort Worth, TX@ Dickies Arena

7/16 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/18 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/20 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/22 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/28 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/01 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/03 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

8/07 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/09 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

9/17 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

9/19 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson first announced the tour earlier today, in a video that they sent out to fans this morning. Here it is:

Last night, Lee and Lifeson did a Q&A event at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland. Here's that video:

You can sign up for the Rush artist presale 10/9 at 11:59PM, right here. The presale starts 10/13 at 12PM local time in the US and Canada and 10/16 at 12PM local time in Mexico. General on-sale starts 10/17, at 12PM local time in the US and Canada and at 11AM local time in Mexico.