Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Knapsack Reunite For The First Time Since 2016

10:57 AM EDT on October 6, 2025

Last night, '90s emo pioneers Knapsack reunited for a show at Soda Bar in San Diego, CA. The one-off show was announced this past June and precedes the band's appearance at Best Friends Festival later this week. No other shows have been announced, and the band says on social media that they don't have any plans booked.

LA's Eastern Bleeds and Empire! Empire! (I Was a Lonely Estate), who recently reunited for their first show in nine years, were the evening's opening bands. According to setlist.fm, Knapsack played a 16-song set that mostly highlighted songs from 1998's This Conversation Is Ending Starting Right Now. Check out clips from the show below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Golden Globes: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Song, Sinners Wins Best Score

January 11, 2026
News

Sombr Covrs Phoebe Bridgrs

January 11, 2026
News

Excessive Force Reunite For First Show In 30 Years At FYA Fest 2026

January 11, 2026
News

Lucy Dacus & Chappell Roan Cover The Magnetic Fields At Artists For Aid Benefit

January 11, 2026
News

Bob Weir Dead At 78

January 10, 2026
News

Jenny Lewis Married Her Dog For Her 50th Birthday

January 10, 2026