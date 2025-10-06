Watch Knapsack Reunite For The First Time Since 2016

Last night, '90s emo pioneers Knapsack reunited for a show at Soda Bar in San Diego, CA. The one-off show was announced this past June and precedes the band's appearance at Best Friends Festival later this week. No other shows have been announced, and the band says on social media that they don't have any plans booked.

LA's Eastern Bleeds and Empire! Empire! (I Was a Lonely Estate), who recently reunited for their first show in nine years, were the evening's opening bands. According to setlist.fm, Knapsack played a 16-song set that mostly highlighted songs from 1998's This Conversation Is Ending Starting Right Now. Check out clips from the show below.