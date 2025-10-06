Skip to Content
Ex-Vöid Announce Breakup, Final Show

3:24 PM EDT on October 6, 2025

Ex-Vöid are no more. Today, the London rock band -- formed by Joanna Gruesome singers Lan McArdle and Owen Williams (also of the Tubs) -- announced that after 7 years and two albums, they've decided to call it quits. Ex-Vöid released their debut album Bigger Than Before in 2022 and their follow-up/last album In Love Again at the beginning of this year.

In an Instagram post, they wrote: "A farewell from the void: after 7 (?!?) years of making hits together we have decided to lay the Ex-Vöid project to rest. We made 2 sick albums and played with some of our favourite bands and most importantly had a laugh the entire way through."

They will be playing one final show on October 25 at The Dome, in Tufnell Park.

Read their full statement below.

