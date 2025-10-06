Watch Dua Lipa Cover Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” In LA

Fleetwood Mac are in the air. Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham made amends to reissue Buckingham Nicks, and Nicks recently dug up the band's Tusk track “Angel” for its first performance in 42 years. On Saturday (Oct. 4), Dua Lipa covered "The Chain" from Rumours in Los Angeles.

At the Kia Forum, the pop star — who's been belting out a wide range of covers during her tour — delivered an impassioned rendition of the '70s classic. It's also been covered by Harry Styles, the Highwomen, and many more. Meanwhile, Nicks wished Buckingham a happy birthday on her Instagram Story on Friday (Oct. 3). Watch Lipa's performance below.