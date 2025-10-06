Skip to Content
Watch Dua Lipa Cover Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” In LA

3:39 PM EDT on October 6, 2025

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 1: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO COMMERCIAL USE, NO SPECIAL INTEREST OR SINGLE ARTIST PUBLICATION USE) Dua Lipa performs during the Radical Optimism tour at American Airlines Center on October 1, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images for ABA)

|Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Fleetwood Mac are in the air. Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham made amends to reissue Buckingham Nicks, and Nicks recently dug up the band's Tusk track “Angel” for its first performance in 42 years. On Saturday (Oct. 4), Dua Lipa covered "The Chain" from Rumours in Los Angeles.

At the Kia Forum, the pop star — who's been belting out a wide range of covers during her tour — delivered an impassioned rendition of the '70s classic. It's also been covered by Harry Styles, the Highwomen, and many more. Meanwhile, Nicks wished Buckingham a happy birthday on her Instagram Story on Friday (Oct. 3). Watch Lipa's performance below.

