PinkPantheress Announces Fancy That Remix Album Feat. Oklou, Bladee, Anitta, & More

Earlier this year, British pop star PinkPantheress released her mixtape Fancy That -- one of the strongest projects of the year so far. Turns out, there's an incredibly stacked remix album called Fancy Some More? on the way. It's out this Friday.

PinkPantheress posted an animated video on X announcing a wild list of contributors including: Anitta, Seventeen, Bladee, Oklou, Jade, Kylie Minogue, JT, Sugababes, Zara Larsson, Ravyn Lenae, Nia Archives, Rachel Chinouriri, Kaytranada, Basement Jaxx, Joe Goddard, DJ Caio Prince, Mochakk Loukeman, Sega Bodega, Groove Armanda, and Kilimanjaro.

Check out the animation below.

pinkpantheress and victoria have a message pic.twitter.com/fQmIVd3Zng — pinkpantheress (@pinkpantheress2) October 6, 2025

All pinkpanthress music sound like she going to beat mojo jojo ass. — floww. (@__Floww) October 3, 2025

TRACKLIST:

01 "Illegal" (Feat. Anitta)

02 "Illegal" (Feat. SEVENTEEN)

03 "Girl Like Me" (Fea. Oklou)

04 "Tonight" (Feat. JADE)

05 "Stars" (Feat. Yves)

06 "Noises" (Feat. JT)

07 "Nice To Know You" (Feat. Sugababes)

08 "Stateside" (Feat. Kylie Minogue)

09 "Stateside" (Feat. Bladee)

10 "Stateside" (Feat. Zara Larsson)

11 "Romeo" (Feat. Ravyn Lenae)

12 "Romeo" (Feat. Rachel Chinouriri)

13 "Illegal" (Feat. Nia Archives)

14 "Girl Like Me" (Feat. Kaytranada)

15 "Tonight" (Feat. Basement Jaxx)

16 "Tonight + Joe Goddard)

17 "Stars + DJ Caio Prince)

18 "Noises + Mochakk)

19 "Nice To Know You" (Feat. Loukeman + Leod)

20 "Nice To Know You" (Feat. Sega Bodega)

21 "Stateside" (Feat. Groove Armada)

22 "Romeo" (Feat. KILIMANJARO)

23 "Illegal"

24 "Girl Like Me"

25 "Tonight"

26 "Stars"

27 "Intermission"

28 "Noises"

29 "Nice To Know You"

30 "Stateside"

31 "Romeo"

Fancy Some More? is out 10/10 via Warner.