Tame Impala Scores First Hot 100 Hit, Announces Fall Tour Opening Act

Tame Impala's new album Deadbeat arrives next week, and Kevin Parker has scored his first Billboard Hot 100 hit with the latest single "Dracula." Today, Fcukers were announced as openers for his North American tour this fall.

"Dracula" debuted at #55 this week, and it follows previous previews “End Of Summer” and “Loser.” As a writer/producer, Kevin Parker has previous credits on Hot 100 hits by Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, and other pop stars. It's hard to believe Tame Impala has never had a Hot 100 hit considering it seems like cafés play Currents on repeat into oblivion. My colleague Tom Breihan wrote that Parker has never sounded as much like the Weeknd as he does on "Dracula," and that's a good way to make it onto the charts.

Fcukers will support him on his short run that includes cities like Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. They'll be releasing "I Like It Like That" later today, and it's produced by Kenny Beats. Kevin Parker also has a Cercle DJ set on Friday (Oct. 10).

Deadbeat is out 10/17 on Columbia.