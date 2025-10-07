Dept. Of Homeland Security Responds To Zach Bryan’s New Anti-ICE Lyrics

Last month, country-rock superstar Zach Bryan played the largest ticketed concert in US history -- more than 112,000 fans crammed into Michigan Stadium. Bryan, never known as a particularly political artist, is among the most popular musicians in the country right now, and he has irked the Department of Homeland Security by singing anti-ICE lyrics on a song that hasn't even been released yet.

On Friday, Zach Bryan posted am Instagram teaser of an unreleased track with the caption "the fading of the red white and blue." The song itself is reportedly called "Bad News," and it doesn't seem to be an actual protest song, though it does have some lyrics about ICE. Bryan sings, "I heard the cops came, cocky motherfuckers, ain't they?/ And ICE is gonna come bust down your door/ To try and build a house no one builds no more, but I got a telephone/ Kids are all scared and all alone/ The bar stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling/ The middlе fingers rising, and it won't stop showing/ Got some bad news, thе fading of the red, white and blue."

Oklahoma native Zach Bryan was still serving in the Navy as he started to get famous, and it's easy to take this as one more sign that ICE's Gestapo tactics are pissing off many, many people. Obviously, that's now how the Homeland Security ghouls are taking it. Tricia McLaughlin, Homeland Security's assistant secretary of public affairs, tells TMZ that Bryan should "stick to 'Pink Skies,'" referring to a track that Bryan released last year. That's pretty mild, as far Trump administration responses go. Hopefully, the full song will have more to say about these people. It's a more noble pursuit than the various arcane beefs that Bryan has been indulging lately.

UPDATE: Bryan says his lyrics have been "misconstrued."