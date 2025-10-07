Skip to Content
News

Nine Inch Nails Perform Tron: Ares Songs Live For The First Time At Movie’s Premiere

12:00 PM EDT on October 7, 2025

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 06: Trent Reznor performs onstage during the World Premiere of Disney’s Tron: Ares at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA on October 06, 2025. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Disney)

|Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Tron: Ares hits theaters this Friday, and the movie premiere went down last night at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. Along with stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, and more appearing on the red carpet, the evening also had Nine Inch Nails performing the soundtrack live for the first time.

NIN performed with Boys Noize, who they'll also be doing a joint set with at Coachella next year billed as Nine Inch Noize. They gave live debuts to "Forked Reality" and "Shadow Over Me," and also played "As Alive As You Need Me To Be" and a remix of "The Warning."

The band recently expanded their Peel It Back arena tour into 2026. On the other hand, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross canceled Future Ruins, their inaugural film composer music festival, which was a bummer. Watch footage from Nine Inch Noize's movie premiere set and the red carpet below.

NINE INCH NOIZE
byu/glenjamn innin

Read More:

