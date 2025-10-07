Beach House’s Victoria Legrand Will Join Grizzly Bear Onstage At Almost All Headline Shows

Grizzly Bear and Beach House go way, way back together. The first time I ever saw Grizzly Bear was at the Bowery Ballroom in 2007, and Beach House were the openers. Beach House's Victoria Legrand sang backup on "Two Weeks," Grizzly Bear's biggest song, and she performed it with them for the first time in 2009. That same year, Grizzly Bear and Legrand teamed up for "Slow Life," a song for the Twilight sequel New Moon. Now, Grizzly Bear are getting ready to head out to play their first shows in a long time, and they'll have Legrand with them at those shows.

Next week, Grizzly Bear will play their first shows in six years. They're starting off with a five-night run in Brooklyn, and Victoria Legrand will join them for most of those shows. (Grizzly Bear's first show back is October 13, and Legrand will miss the first two gigs but catch up with the band starting on October 16.) Legrand will also join Beach House when they head to Chicago and California next month. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel %

10/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *#

10/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *@

10/18 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *@

11/08 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

11/09 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

11/12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium *

11/18 - San Fransisco, CA @ The Warfield *

11/19 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

* with special guest Victoria Legrand

^ with L'Rain

% with This Is Lorelei

# with Sam Evian

@ with Chanel Beads