Stella Donnelly – “Year Of Trouble”

So far Stella Donnelly has previewed Love And Fortune with the enchanting singles “Baths,” “Standing Ovation,” and "Feel It Change.” Today, the Melbourne indie darling is back with a heartbreaking piano ballad called "Year Of Trouble."

On Instagram, Donnelly says she "almost turned [the song] into a sad dancefloor moment but decided to keep it real for the feels. Maybe there’ll be a remix one day." That would doubtlessly be awesome. However, this version is exquisite and the intimate atmosphere makes her poignant lyricism shine: "Since you closed off to me/ I've been on a lonely ride," she sings movingly. Listen below.

Love And Fortune is out 11/7 via Dot Dash/Remote Control.