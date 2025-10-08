Zach Bryan Says His Song With Anti-ICE Lyrics Has Been “Misconstrued”

Zach Bryan would like you to know his new song critiquing ICE does not actually represent him taking a stand.

Four days ago Bryan shared a snippet of a new song reportedly titled "Bad News," which includes lyrics about Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, aka ICE: "I heard the cops came, cocky motherfuckers, ain’t they?/ And ICE is gonna come bust down your door/ To try and build a house no one builds no more, but I got a telephone/ Kids are all scared and all alone/ The bar stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling/ The middlе fingers rising, and it won’t stop showing/ Got some bad news, thе fading of the red, white and blue."

Bryan, a white Oklahoman Navy veteran and troublemaking good ol' boy who has described himself as a libertarian and posted a photo of himself with Donald Trump, seemed to be defying stereotypes by mentioning ICE in a negative context, alongside lyrics about "the fading of the red, white, and blue." His words drew some mild blowback from Tricia McLaughlin, the Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs for the Department of Homeland Security, who said Bryan should stick to playing his 2024 hit "Pink Skies" instead. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also commented on Benny Johnson’s podcast, saying, "I hope he understands how completely disrespectful that song is, not just to law enforcement but to this country." Lots of others have weighed in on Bryan's lyrics since then, including some MAGA folks who've called for a boycott of Bryan's music, and DHS used Bryan's song "Revival" in a video of ICE officers making arrests:

We’re having an All Night Revival pic.twitter.com/o7q8DExPra — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 7, 2025

Bryan has now shared a message clarifying his intentions with the new song — or maybe obscuring them? "pls fuckn read this," he writes on his Instagram story, along with the following statement:

On the "new" song:

I wrote this song months ago. I posted this song three months ago as a snippet. This shows you how divisive a narrative can be when shoved down our throats through social media. This song is about how much I love this country and everyone in it more than anything. When you hear the rest of the song, you will understand the full context that hits on both sides of the aisle. Everyone using this now as a weapon is only proving how devastatingly divided we all are. We need to find our way back.

I served this country, I love this country and the song itself is about all of us coming out of this divided space. I wasn't speaking as a politician or some greater-than-thou asshole, just a 29 year old man who is just as confused as everyone else. To see how much shit it stirred up makes me not only embarrassed but kind of scared. Left wing or right wing we're all one bird and American. To be clear I'm on neither of these radical sides. To all those disappointed in me on either side of whatever you believe in just know I'm trying my best too and we all say things that are misconstrued sometimes.

Everyone have a great day and I love each and every one of ya!!!

In a followup he added:

The last few months of my life I've been scrutinized by more people than I ever thought possible. I feel like I've tried my hardest in so many ways and it's so hard to see where my bearings even are anymore. Been falling off a cliff while trying to grow wings at the same time. I am SO proud to have served in a country where we can all speak freely and converse amongst each other without getting doxxed or accosted on the internet or worse; the violence and heartbreak we've faced in the last few months! God speed of sons I'm out!

Zach Bryan just played the largest ticketed concert in US history. Some not insignificant portion of his fan base comprises enthusiastic ICE fanboys. For him to take a stand against Trump's gestapo would be a big deal. If you were proud of him for doing that, I'm sorry to report that he just both-sides'd your ass.