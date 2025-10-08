Torture Announces New Album War Crime 2: Genocide Protocol

The violent and politically motivated slam metal project Torture, a divisive subject within the hardcore world and basically wherever people become aware of them, became an atypical Band To Watch for us last year. Today, Torture's musical mastermind K.K. is back with news of a sequel to Torture's debut album War Crime: 37 Tracks – 37 Homicides.

The new album, due out Nov. 15, is called War Crime 2: Genocide Protocol. It seems the album will pointedly address Israel's genocide in Palestine. K.K. shared a lengthy statement of purpose along with the album announcement, which you can read right here:

Hello everyone! It is with great pleasure that I finally get to announce that the sequel to TORTURE’s first album: “War Crime 2: Genocide Protocol” will be released on November 15th, 2025.

Today is the 2nd anniversary of the October 7th Massacre. November 15th will be the 37th anniversary of the signing of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence. I highlight these two dates for a specific reason: the October 7th Massacre is widely misconstrued to be the “beginning of this “war””. Many don’t look at the underlying issue: Israel has been terrorizing and committing a genocide against the Palestinians for more than 70 years now. How do you expect them not to fight back? It’s just like how 9/11 was used as leverage for the U.S.’s bloodlust against the Afghan and Iraqi people. Guess what else the U.S. is funding billions of its citizens tax dollars into? History will always repeat itself. Don’t let yourself fall victim to their propaganda and lies.

This album is a direct protest to the U.S.’s involvement in the genocide of the Palestinian people. It’s a cry to put an end to the genocide, and an end to the IOF’s apartheid. 50% of proceeds from each of the three albums on Bandcamp will be donated to Doctors Without Borders and the PCRF (Palestine Children’s Relief Fund).

It consists of three “Acts”, each corresponding to a major book of the Christian bible: “I. Genesis”, “II. Exodus”, and “III. Revelation”. They will be separate releases.

The first act is fully composed, much like “4 - Enduring Freedom”, except with lots more twists and turns than last time.

The second act is fully improvised, much like TORTURE’s first three albums. It’s based around the Al-Tabaeen School Attack, which occurred on August 10th, 2024. More than 80 Palestinians were killed, and 47 more were injured.

And finally, the third act is also fully composed, however it’s a shorter integral serialist piece for chamber orchestra, inspired by the works of Anton Webern, Pierre Boulez, and Morton Feldman. It mirrors “Exhibit B” and “Enduring Freedom” by closing with a classical piece.

Looking forward to hearing what everyone thinks in a month! Until then: free Palestine & fuck the IOF! 🇵🇸